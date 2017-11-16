

CTV Regina





Road conditions in Regina have taken a turn for the worse. Heavy winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour along with blowing snow have cause slippery roadways for drivers.

Ring Road is extremely slick. Several vehicles have hit the ditch, including a semi between the Wascana Parkway and Albert Street exits.

Outside the city no major incidents have been reported. The Highway Hotline is showing winter conditions for all major roadways leading into Regina, including the Trans-Canada Highway.