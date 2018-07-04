$1,000 fine for smoking at school; Sask. announces pot fines
In this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, marijuana plant awaits judging in the Oregon Cannabis Growers' Fair marijuana plant competition in Salem, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gillian Flaccus
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 10:09AM CST
Saskatchewan has announced the penalties for anyone breaking the cannabis laws in the province. Tickets will range from $200 to $2,250, depending on the offence.
Some of the fines include $1,000 for consuming cannabis at a school, on school grounds or at a child care facility, a $750 fine for selling cannabis to a minor, and a $300 fine for possessing, consuming or distributing cannabis in a vehicle.
The full list of fines is below:
The government says the fines are similar to rules regarding alcohol.
The new fines will not take effect until the Cannabis Control Act is proclaimed this fall.
Marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, 2018.