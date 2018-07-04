

Saskatchewan has announced the penalties for anyone breaking the cannabis laws in the province. Tickets will range from $200 to $2,250, depending on the offence.

Some of the fines include $1,000 for consuming cannabis at a school, on school grounds or at a child care facility, a $750 fine for selling cannabis to a minor, and a $300 fine for possessing, consuming or distributing cannabis in a vehicle.

The full list of fines is below:

Saskatchewan Cannabis Penalties Table by Saskatchewan Web on Scribd

The government says the fines are similar to rules regarding alcohol.

The new fines will not take effect until the Cannabis Control Act is proclaimed this fall.

Marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, 2018.