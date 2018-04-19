

The Regina Police Service estimates it will need $1.2 million for the first year marijuana is legalized.

The funds will include hard costs like roadside enforcement, devices to detect impairment and officer training. It will also include other costs like education, additional regulatory work and the cost to deal with a black market that will likely still exist. Chief Evan Bray says the estimate includes soft costs, like paying other officers when one is away for training or the cost of work that might not get done during that training time.

Saskatoon police, however, are estimating the first year of legalization will cost their force around $500,000 -- less than half of Regina police’s estimate.

“I talked to Chief (Troy) Cooper in Saskatoon about their number,” Bray told CTV News on Thursday. “Their number really is based on an estimate of hard costs. So, their number is based on purchasing equipment and training of officers. What they didn’t take into consideration are soft costs around officers being displaced for training, what are the costs of other types of occurrences that they might be investigating that could be related to cannabis.”

Bray says both cities have presented estimated costs. Actual costs could still be very different because many costs are still up in the air.

With files from CTV Regina's Taylor Rattray