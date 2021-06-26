REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan confirmed one new death related to COVID-19 and 61 cases on Saturday.

The death was a person in their 40s from the Regina zone.

Saskatchewan has 597 active cases after recording 71 more recoveries.

A total of 79 people are in hospital related to the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North East (one), North West (12), North Central (three), Saskatoon (15), Central West (three), Central East (one), Regina (seven), South Central (two) and South East (six).

One new case is pending residence information. One case tested out of province was added to the Saskatoon zone. Another two cases were removed from the count after being confirmed as out-of-province residents.

The province’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 50, or four per 100,000 population.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 23,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given, bringing Saskatchewan’s total number of doses administered to 1,092,980.

As of Thursday, anyone in Saskatchewan over the age of 12 is eligible to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Any person who meets the age requirement can receive their second dose 28 days after their first shot.

To date, 70 per cent of those 12 years and older received their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province has identified 12,091 variants of concern– up 34 cases from Friday’s data.

No new lineage results were announced Saturday.

Of the 7,119 cases with lineages identified, 6,615 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 316 are Gamma (P.1), 178 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).