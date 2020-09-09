REGINA -- One person has died and two people are facing serious, life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Kincaid, Sask.

RCMP said it responded to the scene on Highway 19, approximately 10 km south of Kincaid, shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, for a reported crash between a mini-van and a truck.

Police said the van and the truck, each carrying two people, collided in an intersection between an east-west grid road and the highway.

A 55-year-old man in the van was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by EMS for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuring. A second occupant, a 20-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by EMS and released.

A 51-year-old man traveling in the truck was declared dead on the scene. The second person in the truck, a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital in Regina, for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service attended the scene. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.