1 dead after industrial incident in Moose Jaw

MOOSE JAW -

A 26-year-old man has died after a workplace incident in Moose Jaw early Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service, first responders were dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to a property near the intersection of Lancaster Road and Diefenbaker Drive for an "industrial incident with injuries."

Upon arrival, the man was pronounced dead. His death is not considered suspicious in nature, although police continue to assist the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety as they investigate the circumstances of the workplace death.

The deceased's next-of-kin have been notified.