1 person arrested following standoff in Yorkton
One person has been arrested following a nearly seven hour standoff in Yorkton on Tuesday.
There was an increased police presence in the residential area of Maple Avenue due to an ongoing investigation, RCMP said.
Police surrounded a home looking to make an arrest since around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. RCMP told CTV News the suspect had a gun.
Homeowners were asked to shelter in their basements as the situation was resolved.
Fire crews were called later to the scene when the house ignited in flames, and crews are investigating what caused the fire.
As of around 6 p.m., the police operation concluded and police said the suspect is now in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP said they will provide further information when it is available.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Abuse found in Manitoba care homes; province to disband vulnerable persons office
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
-
Electric vehicle sales on the rise in Saskatchewan
Supply for electric vehicles is starting to outpace demand across Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings issued throughout Manitoba, storms bring significant hail
A number of tornado warnings were issued throughout Manitoba Wednesday evening, as storms rolled through the province.
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta to keep on rolling if a future recession is around the corner: report
A new financial outlook nationally and for each province conducted by Desjardins Group shows that Alberta’s economy will stay positive even if a national economic downturn looms.
-
Folk fest to provide economic boost to city economy
The Calgary economy will get a bump from the folk festival, which kicks off Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
-
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
-
Alberta to keep on rolling if a future recession is around the corner: report
A new financial outlook nationally and for each province conducted by Desjardins Group shows that Alberta’s economy will stay positive even if a national economic downturn looms.
Toronto
-
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
-
Ontario mother, daughter briefly locked in Tesla when battery fails
An Ontario mother said she and her nine-year-old daughter got locked into their Tesla when the battery failed earlier this month.
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT resumes Monday with a fraction of the fleet on the line and R1 buses still running
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
You can now swim at this new spot on the Ottawa River
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
-
'We certainly need to do better': BC Ferries addresses communications fiasco
Frustration is mounting with BC Ferries following a communication disaster on Tuesday where the wrong information about wait times was posted online, causing prospective passengers to cancel plans or divert to other terminals.
-
'Budding serial killer' who murdered man in B.C. park ineligible for parole for 20 years
A B.C. man who viewed himself as a “budding serial killer” has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Hood in an Abbotsford park.
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
A quick guide to Montreal's 2023 Pride Festival
The countdown is on for the Montreal Pride Festival, happening August 3 to 13. The 17th edition of the largest LGBTQ2S+ celebration in the Francophone world includes performances from over 150 artists in The Village, Olympic Park and other venues.
-
Montreal man to file human rights complaint over traffic stop by Roussillon police
A Montreal man says he intends to file a human rights complaint against police officers on the South Shore after a traffic stop earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Detectives investigating suspicious death in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police closed a section of Beach Drive from Monterey Avenue to King George Terrace after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday morning. Oak Bay police Chief Mark Fisher says the death is considered suspicious but it is too early to tell how the man died.
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens to single-lane traffic
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway has partially reopened after crews repaired a damaged crane following a period of high winds.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Fires, floods and Fiona: Nova Scotia has endured a great deal of extreme weather
Nova Scotia's extreme weather is prompting calls to urgently tackle climate change.
Northern Ontario
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Timmins girl injured by needle highlights persistent problem with used syringes
People in Timmins have been complaining about used needles being discarded around the city, including local parks.
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
-
How to stay cool this week in Waterloo region
It’s expected to be a hot week in Waterloo region, with a heat warning issued until Friday.
-
Need for pickleball courts evident as sport continues to grow
The sport of pickleball has become more popular over the past few years, sometimes making court space hard to find in Waterloo Region and beyond.