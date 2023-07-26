1 person arrested following standoff in Yorkton

One person has been arrested following a nearly seven hour standoff in Yorkton on Tuesday.

There was an increased police presence in the residential area of Maple Avenue due to an ongoing investigation, RCMP said.

Police surrounded a home looking to make an arrest since around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. RCMP told CTV News the suspect had a gun.

Homeowners were asked to shelter in their basements as the situation was resolved.

Fire crews were called later to the scene when the house ignited in flames, and crews are investigating what caused the fire.

As of around 6 p.m., the police operation concluded and police said the suspect is now in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP said they will provide further information when it is available.