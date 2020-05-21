1 person dead following Wascana Lake emergency rescue
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 10:39PM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:35PM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- A person is dead after an incident on Wascana Lake.
Regina Fire received a report that someone was in the water on Thursday evening.
Crews performed an emergency water rescue, and located the person.The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Coroner.
Fire officials do not believe anyone else was involved.
RELATED IMAGES