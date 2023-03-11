1 person injured following house fire on Quebec Street: Regina fire

Firefighters are investigating after one person received minor burns following a house fire in central Regina.

Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire at a home on the 1800 block of Quebec Street at around 8:30 p.m. on March 10.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the room of origin, RFPS explained.

One resident was taken to hospital for ‘minor burn injuries.’

No one else was hurt in the blaze, RFPS said.

The fire is currently under investigation.