1 young offender located after escaping from Regina's Paul Dojack Centre: RPS
REGINA -- A young offender who escaped from a Regina youth centre has been located and arrested, according to police.
The Regina Police Service said a boy was arrested without incident, from a home in north-west Regina around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Police added that one escaped young offender is still unlawfully at large.
The pair escaped from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety warns that they are believed to be dangerous.
Anyone with information about the location of the remaining at-large offender is asked to call 911 or Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).