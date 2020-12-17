REGINA -- A young offender who escaped from a Regina youth centre has been located and arrested, according to police.

The Regina Police Service said a boy was arrested without incident, from a home in north-west Regina around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Police added that one escaped young offender is still unlawfully at large.

The pair escaped from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety warns that they are believed to be dangerous.

Anyone with information about the location of the remaining at-large offender is asked to call 911 or Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).