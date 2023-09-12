10 cars, 10 locations in 10 days; Regina man arrested following auto theft spree
A man in Regina faces more than two dozen charges after an alleged auto theft spree in early August.
According to police, 10 vehicles were stolen over the span of 10 days – from Aug. 2 to Aug. 11. In all instances the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.
“Theft of auto is almost always a crime of opportunity,” Regina Police Service Inspector Cory Lindskog said in a news release.
“This investigation is an important reminder for the public to always lock vehicle doors and take the keys out of the vehicle.”
Police say thefts occurred in Regina, Avonlea, Wilcox, Milestone, Emerald Park, Aylesbury and White City.
During two of the thefts, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run, according to police. No injuries were reported in either of the incidents.
In all 10 cases, the vehicles were recovered.
Police say the suspect was finally taken into custody after a vehicle was stolen in the town of Wilcox. Regina police found the vehicle driving within city limits and managed to stop it using a spike belt.
The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and was found by members of the police canine unit and taken into custody without incident, according to police.
A 21-year-old Regina man faces 24 charges including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, flight from a police officer, break and enter and firearm-related charges.
He made his first appearance in provincial court on Aug. 14 where he was remanded in custody.
As police investigated further, the accused was charged with additional offences and made a second court appearance on Aug. 28.
Further charges are pending as RCMP in White Butte and Regina police continue to investigate.
