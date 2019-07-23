

Marc Smith, CTV Regina





There are now more options for people dealing with addictions in Southern Saskatchewan.

The Provincial Government announced 10 new treatment beds for the Pine Lodge Treatment Centre in Indian Head on Tuesday.

“They’ve got a very good track record of helping people and frankly it was an easy one to get out of the gate early, they were anxious to do it, were very supportive and we were able to just tact the extra beds and the extra supports onto the good work that they’ve been doing already,” said Jim Reiter, Health Minister of Saskatchewan.

Pine Lodge is a community-based organization that has been operating in Indian Head for over 30 years. The new treatment beds bring the total beds available at the facility to 33.

“For the last 33 years, well over 300 clients per year have come through this building, in excess of 10,000 clients of ours have experienced the opportunity for recovery through this facility,” said Foster Monson, Executive Director of Regina Recovery Homes Inc.

The 10 new beds will come at a cost of $467,000 and are a part of the Government’s $402 million investment in mental health and addictions in the 2018-19 Budget.