10 players on Roughrider negotiation list revealed by league
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:05PM CST
The CFL has released the names of ten players on the negotiation lists for all nine CFL teams, including the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The disclosed list contains three quarterbacks: D’Eriq King, Tom Flacco and Garrett Gilbert.
King is entering his senior year at the University of Houston.
Flacco is a younger sibling of veteran NFL QB Joe Flacco, but has made a name for himself under centre with the NCAA’s Towson Tigers and was a top-5 finalist for the 2018 Walter Payton Award.
Gilbert, 28, has spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and the Orlando Apollos in the short-lived Alliance of American Football over the past year.
Other positions revealed to be on the negotiation list include offensive line, defensive back and linebacker.
The complete disclosed player list from the Riders includes:
- Blaine Clausell, OL, Mississippi State
- Jhavonte Dean, DB, Miami
- Joshua Ferguson, RB, Illinois
- Tom Flacco, QB, Towson
- Garrett Gilbert, QB, SMU
- Gary Johnson, LB, Texas
- D’Eriq King, QB, Houston
- Picasso Nelson Jr., DB, Southern Miss
- Sterling Shippy, DL, Alcorn State
- Jamar Summers, DB, Connecticut
Teams have to unveil ten players twice per year thanks to a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.
Each team can have up to 45 players on their negotiation lists, and players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
The full lists for the other eight teams can be found here.