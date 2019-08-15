The CFL has released the names of ten players on the negotiation lists for all nine CFL teams, including the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The disclosed list contains three quarterbacks: D’Eriq King, Tom Flacco and Garrett Gilbert.

King is entering his senior year at the University of Houston.

Flacco is a younger sibling of veteran NFL QB Joe Flacco, but has made a name for himself under centre with the NCAA’s Towson Tigers and was a top-5 finalist for the 2018 Walter Payton Award.

Gilbert, 28, has spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and the Orlando Apollos in the short-lived Alliance of American Football over the past year.

Other positions revealed to be on the negotiation list include offensive line, defensive back and linebacker.

The complete disclosed player list from the Riders includes:

Blaine Clausell, OL, Mississippi State

Jhavonte Dean, DB, Miami

Joshua Ferguson, RB, Illinois

Tom Flacco, QB, Towson

Garrett Gilbert, QB, SMU

Gary Johnson, LB, Texas

D’Eriq King, QB, Houston

Picasso Nelson Jr., DB, Southern Miss

Sterling Shippy, DL, Alcorn State

Jamar Summers, DB, Connecticut

Teams have to unveil ten players twice per year thanks to a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

Each team can have up to 45 players on their negotiation lists, and players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The full lists for the other eight teams can be found here.