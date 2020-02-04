REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is opening 100 long-term care spaces in personal care homes in the Regina area.

The beds will open at the Emmanuel Villa Personal Care Home in Emerald Park and Brightwater Senior Living in Regina, the province said in a news release.

The beds are being offered to residents at Regina's Pioneer Village. The aging facility is in need of significant renovations. Last spring, some residents were relocated to the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

The province says the beds will be available for at least two years, with the possibility of an extension.