REGINA -- Eleven people have died from overdoses in Regina since the start of 2020, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say they have responded to 103 of 208 total overdoses since January 1, where officers administered naloxone 24 times.

There are nine more deaths where the cause is unconfirmed.

Regina police are asking people to report illegal drug use and potential overdoses in the city.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone who is experiencing an overdose, or anyone present during an overdose from charges when they call 911 for help.

The symptoms of a drug overdose include difficulty walking, talking, staying awake; blue lips or nails, very small pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness and confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking gurgling or snoring sounds, slow weak or no breathing and an inability to wake up.