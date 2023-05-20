11-year-old who went missing near Readlyn found safe: Sask. RCMP

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday evening near the hamlet of Readlyn has been found safe, according to RCMP.

Devin Thompson, was originally reported missing at 5 p.m. on May 19.

RCMP announced that Thompson was found in an update released at 6:34 p.m. following a day long search.

"We do not have details about his condition, but he will be assessed by medical personnel on-scene," the update read.

Ground and air searches were concentrated two miles west of Highway 36 and eight miles south of Crane Valley, Sask.

In a previous update at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RCMP reported that its call centre was inundated with calls from the public wishing to assist with the search.

Police reminded the public that it had the needed resources for its ground searches and aircraft from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association were involved in the effort at the time.

"Thank you to the many people, communities and partner agencies who assisted in locating Devin," RCMP's latest update read.

Police announced that no further updates on the situation would be provided.

Readlyn is located approximately 171 kilometres southwest of Regina.