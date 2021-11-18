113 km/hr wind gusts experienced in parts of southern Sask. during storm

REGINA -

Wind gusts reached over 110 kilometres per hour in some parts of southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Swift Current and Mankota, Sask., experienced the fastest wind gusts at 113 kilometres per hour, according to an Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) weather summary.

In other areas of the province, wind speeds ranged from 69 kilometres per hour in Saskatoon, to 107 kilometres per hour in Val Marie. Regina and Moose Jaw saw top wind speeds of 91 and 98 kilometres per hour respectively.

The windy weather led to blizzards throughout the south, creating hazardous conditions out on Saskatchewan roads and highways. ECCC said Regina experienced the longest period of blizzard conditions, with nearly 12 hours of visibility at less than 400 metres.

Measuring snow proved challenging for ECCC volunteers due to the strong winds and resulting snow drifts. The highest estimated snowfall amounts were seen in northern communities, with Pelican Narrows receiving the most at 28 centimetres.

As of Thursday morning, there are no further weather watches and warnings in effect in Saskatchewan.