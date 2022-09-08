116 year temperature record broken in Regina on Wednesday

A 116 year temperature record was broken in Regina on Wednesday with a high of 35 C, surpassing the old record of 33.3 C set in 1906.

Fifteen other areas in the province also broke records on Wednesday, while Val Marie, Sask. tied the all time September record for Saskatchewan, climbing to 38.9 C, which was previously set in Moose Jaw on Sept. 3, 1940.

Other records broken on Wednesday:

Assiniboia Area (Assiniboia Airport)

New record of 36.5

Old record of 35.0 set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Cypress Hills (Provincial Park) Area (Cypress Hills Park)

New record of 32.9

Old record of 29.9 set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Eastend Area (Eastend Cypress (AUT))

New record of 35.4

Old record of 32.0 set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1910

Elbow Area (Elbow CS)

New record of 34.8

Old record of 34.4 set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1955

Kindersley Area (Kindersley Airport)

New record of 33.9

Old record of 32.8 set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1942

Lucky Lake Area (Lucky Lake)

New record of 35.7

Old record of 31.9 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1972

Maple Creek Area (Maple Creek)

New record of 36.1

Old record of 33.9 set in 1955

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Moose Jaw Area (Moose Jaw CS)

New record of 36.6

Old record of 35.6 set in 1908

Records in this area have been kept since 1894

Outlook Area (Outlook PFRA)

New record of 35.5

Old record of 33.3 set in 1932

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Rockglen Area (Rockglen (AUT))

New record of 36.4

Old record of 33.7 set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1970

Rosetown Area (Rosetown East)

New record of 35.3

Old record of 32.8 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Saskatoon Area (Saskatoon RCS)

New record of 34.5

Old record of 33.5 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Swift Current Area (Swift Current CDA)

New record of 35.8

Old record of 35.6 set in 1893

Records in this area have been kept since 1885

Watrous Area (Watrous East)

New record of 33.8

Old record of 32.7 set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1953

Weyburn Area (Weyburn)

New record of 33.4

Old record of 33.0 set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1953

The average day time high in Regina this time of year is about 20 C.