12 and 13-year-olds charged following bear spray incidents at Regina schools

Two young girls have been charged following bear spray incidents at two elementary schools in Regina on Thursday that forced “secure the building” protocols to be activated.

Around 2 p.m., school resource officers were called to a school in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North for a report of a bear spray incident, according to release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A 12-year-old girl was bear sprayed by two young girls in the school’s playground area, Regina police said. Both suspects fled the scene.

A short time later, witnesses reportedly told police that one of the suspects had a gun on the 200 Block of Broad Street. The suspects fled when police arrived on scene.

The two schools involved in the string of incidents were put into “secure the building mode,” and after a short pursuit on foot, the pair were taken into custody.

A police dog was used in the arrest “due to the nature of the call for service and the presence of weapons,’ and one of the suspects was treated for a dog-bite injury.

Following investigation, a 12-year-old girl is charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. She will make her first appearance in Regina Youth Provincial Court on Jan. 29, 2024.

A 13-year-old girl is charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with conditions of a release order. She will make her first appearance in Regina Youth Provincial Court on Feb. 1, 2024.