12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.

Police set up safety checkpoints at the junction of Highways 322 and 20, on Highway 52 at Lumsden Valley on July 29, and on Highway 54 near Regina Beach on July 30, according to a Thursday news release.

The checkpoints included alcohol and drug screening.

“We wanted to help ensure those roads are safe, so we partnered with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan officers to set up these checkpoints at well-travelled points on our highways,” Lumsden RCMP Cpl. Kelly Brennan said.

“We stopped almost 1,000 vehicles and performed about 80 roadside tests for alcohol impairment and cannabis use. We won’t tolerate impaired driving on our roads and target it through roving checkpoints like these ones and regular, everyday patrols.”

Officers issued two Criminal Code impaired driving charges, numerous licence suspensions related to alcohol and THC; three vehicle impoundments due to suspended unauthorized drivers, 14 tickets for traffic offences and 18 written warnings.