12-year-old Regina gymnast wins gold at Sask. Winter Games

Taelyn Maksymiw, 12, captured the gold medal in the individual all-around gymnastics competition on Tuesday as part of the Sask Winter Games.

“It was hard, but really fun and challenging. I think I did really good and I’m hoping I can continue to do this well,” said Maksymiw.

Maksymiw trains out of Queen City Gymnastics in Regina and says she has been involved in the sport for ten years, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“I think it will help my future a lot. I’m so glad I was able to do this,” she said.

Maksymiw was amongst 45 athletes competing for a spot on the podium. Only three Saskatchewan athletes walked away with hardware on Tuesday.

The silver and bronze medallists both train out of Yorkton Springers Gymanstics Club.

Kenzie Gorski, 12, captured the silver, Madison Signarowski, 10, captured the bronze. The two were a part of ‘Team Parkland’ at this year’s winter games. They had already earned a gold medal in the team event heading into Tuesday’s competition.

“I was honestly really nervous. I was like praying that I could win but it still feels like really really good,” said Gorski on finding out she was taking home the silver.

“I was just excited, it was fun,” said Signarowski.

The two said the team has a superstition for 11:11. During Tuesday’s meet, they made a wish while squeezing all their muscles and finally letting loose when the clock struck that time and laughed that it worked out for them in the long run.

Maksymiw pointed to her coach, Josie Tunison, for helping her walk away with the gold medal.

“She was just giving me advice and stuff. Telling me to point my toes most of the time,” said Maksymiw.

There are still four more chances for gymnasts to earn medals as event finals begin on Wednesday at the Regina Fieldhouse.