REGINA
Regina

13-year-old Regina girl charged for allegedly setting off fire extinguisher, assaulting police

A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
Share

A teenager was arrested at a business in south Regina after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher and assaulting several people — including a police officer.

On Friday around 9:23 p.m., police were dispatched to a business on the 4500 block of Gordon Road.

According to police, initial reports described three teens causing a disturbance. It was later revealed that one of the suspects had discharged a fire extinguisher and assaulted three staff members of the business.

Arriving officers found and arrested a 13-year-old girl who police described as “combative” and “uncooperative.”

The accused, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with three counts of assault, mischief under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with a disposition.

The accused is set to make her first appearance in Regina youth court on Monday.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

18 arrested in connection with Quebec organized crime

Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News