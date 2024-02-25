13-year-old Regina girl charged for allegedly setting off fire extinguisher, assaulting police

A teenager was arrested at a business in south Regina after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher and assaulting several people — including a police officer.

On Friday around 9:23 p.m., police were dispatched to a business on the 4500 block of Gordon Road.

According to police, initial reports described three teens causing a disturbance. It was later revealed that one of the suspects had discharged a fire extinguisher and assaulted three staff members of the business.

Arriving officers found and arrested a 13-year-old girl who police described as “combative” and “uncooperative.”

The accused, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with three counts of assault, mischief under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with a disposition.

The accused is set to make her first appearance in Regina youth court on Monday.