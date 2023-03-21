138 motorists in Sask. arrested and charged for impaired driving in January and February, RCMP say
Saskatchewan RCMP and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) reported to have arrested and charged 138 motorists around the province under the criminal code for impaired driving in January and February.
In a news release, RCMP said 66 drivers provided breath samples over twice the legal alcohol limit of 80 mg% of alcohol in their blood, 12 drivers were three times the legal limit and two drivers were at least four times the legal limit.
RCMP said it released the numbers as part of National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, which runs from March 19-25.
“I wish we didn’t have to continue to warn the public about the dangers of impaired driving. We know it’s dangerous. We know its tragic consequences are 100% preventable,” Supt. Grant St. Germaine, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services said in a news release.
“We’re releasing these numbers to show you that people are continuing to get behind the wheel when it should be clear they shouldn’t be. These results demonstrate why events like National Impaired Driving Prevention Week need to continue,” Supt. Gt. Germaine said.
RCMP said if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911.
According to RCMP, signs of an impaired driver include: lane drifting, driving too fast or slow or at an inconsistent speed, not using proper signals, making very wide turns, approaching and leaving intersections too slowly or quickly and driving without headlights or leaving high beams or turn signals on.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These foods cost more in Canada, despite inflation rate slowdown
Overall inflation in Canada is cooling, according to just-released data, but the trend is not being reflected at grocery stores, where prices for some items continue to grow.
Plastics at all stages detrimental to human health, analysis finds
A collaborative new report has detailed the wide-ranging health impacts of plastics, right from their production all the way to their use and eventual disposal.
Trudeau's chief of staff Telford will testify about foreign interference: PMO
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced Tuesday that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign election interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Adviser on unmarked graves says some landowners are refusing access for searches
Some private landowners are refusing access to residential school survivors who are looking to perform ceremony or search their properties for possible unmarked graves, a Senate committee heard Tuesday.
Johnston's mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference has been released
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's mandate, which instructs the former governor general to determine by May 23 whether a public inquiry is necessary.
Kitchen renovation unearths paintings nearly 400 years old
Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.
Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
Ontario man fails driving test, almost hits 4 people with vehicle before doing burnouts in parking lot: police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a man who they say failed a driving test before driving off and nearly hitting four people with his vehicle and then deciding to do burnouts in a parking lot.
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police euthanize 2 coyotes that were 'acting strange'
Saskatoon police are urging caution after two coyotes were euthanized over the weekend.
-
Sask. Polytech awarded licences to study cannabis
Saskatchewan Polytechnic students may get a chance to try their hand at cannabis research, now that the school has been awarded federal licences to study the plants.
-
Saskatoon fans spent over $200,000 at sold-out Blades game concession
SaskTel Centre staff are still recuperating from Sunday’s sold-out game between the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades.
Winnipeg
-
Two men who lost fingers crossing into Canada become Canadian citizens
Razak Iyal was given a warm embrace as he officially became a Canadian citizen, more than six years after nearly freezing to death walking across the Canada-United States border in Manitoba.
-
'It's very frustrating': Exchange District businesses upset over surprise road closure
The surprise closure of an Exchange District street has business owners looking for answers on why they weren't given any notice.
-
Manitoba government expands supports, offers higher wages in disabilities sector
The Manitoba government is boosting funding to programs that serve people with disabilities.
Calgary
-
'They've had years': Renewed calls to change name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
Students and community members will gather in protest outside the Calgary Board of Education Centre Tuesday morning, calling for the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald name from a northwest junior high school.
-
No sanctuary here: Animal rescue operation faces threat of closure after permit denied
A Wheatland County sanctuary that cares for abandoned and surrendered farm animals faces an uncertain future after having a permit application to keep operating denied.
-
Inflation in Canada continues to slow, reaffirming BOC's rate pause
The annual pace of inflation cooled in February as it posted its largest deceleration since April 2020.
Edmonton
-
Fallen Edmonton police officers to be moved to funeral home today
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be moved to a funeral home on Tuesday. A procession will take constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at noon.
-
Body found on Whitemud Drive, EPS investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found at the side of Whitemud Drive on Tuesday morning.
-
Illegal right turns have led to 5 crashes involving vehicles and Valley Line Southeast LRT trains: TransEd
Officials say drivers illegally turning right has led to five crashes with Valley Line Southeast LRT trains.
Toronto
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
$10M worth of stolen cars seized after Ont. police bust 'prolific auto theft group'
Police recovered 78 vehicles allegedly en route to the Middle East after a months-long investigation into an auto theft ring in southern Ontario.
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
Ottawa
-
Federal government pledges $1.4 billion to revitalize Dwyer Hill Training Centre
The federal government will spend $1.4 billion to revitalize Ottawa's Dwyer Hill Training Centre, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday.
-
Ottawa shoppers flock to Nordstrom as liquidation sale begins
Ottawa shoppers lined up outside the city's two Nordstrom locations Tuesday morning ahead of the start of a liquidation sale.
-
Ottawa residents should expect military aircraft during Biden visit
Ottawa residents should expect to see military aircraft in the sky before and during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the capital later this week.
Vancouver
-
Sask. First Nation launches Bill C-92 consultations in Vancouver while demanding justice for Noelle O’Soup
A Saskatchewan First Nation is taking the first steps towards self-governing child and family services within its own community, while demanding justice for one of its young members who died while in the care of B.C.’s government.
-
Hate crimes unit joins probe of Sikh international student's assault in Kelowna, B.C.
RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., confirm the BC Hate Crimes Team has joined an investigation into an attack on an international student in the city.
-
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey: RCMP
One person was arrested in Surrey Monday after police say a speeding driver hit a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk, sending the victim to hospital.
Montreal
-
'Everyone's devastated': Friends say neuroscientist, 31, missing in Old Montreal fire
A 31-year-old neuroscientist is believed to be among the six people missing after a massive fire in Old Montreal last week. An Wu was staying at the heritage building on Place d'Youville to attend a conference, according to friends and family.
-
Search continues for victims of Old Montreal fire; 6 remain missing
Rescuers have yet to recover any additional bodies from the wreck of a fire in Old Montreal last week. As of Tuesday morning, there were still six people missing. The body of one victim, a woman, was extracted on Sunday.
-
Income tax cuts expected as Quebec finance minister to table budget today
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to table the first budget of the Coalition Avenir Québec's second mandate this afternoon. Girard broke with tradition on Monday — instead of buying new shoes ahead of the budget, he announced a $5,000 donation to a Quebec City community centre.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Nanaimo shooting victim remains in hospital, search for suspect continues
Mounties say the victim of a weekend shooting in Nanaimo remains in hospital while officers continue to canvass downtown residents and businesses for eyewitnesses and video evidence.
-
Caught on cam: Orcas delight BC Ferries passengers sailing between Vancouver and Victoria
A family of transient orcas put on a show for passengers aboard a large BC Ferries vessel this weekend.
-
B.C. pharmacist who faked his COVID-19 vaccinations suspended for 30 days
A British Columbia pharmacist has been disciplined for claiming to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and falsifying provincial health records to hide his unvaccinated status.
Atlantic
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Bedford high school needs support, 'time to heal' following stabbing: NSTU president
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) is weighing in after two staff members and a student, who is also the suspect, were injured in a stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
New Brunswick's $12.2B budget tackles challenges that come with growth
The New Brunswick government has tabled a $12.2-billion budget that forecasts a small surplus and promises a funding boost to help stabilize the ailing health-care sector.
Northern Ontario
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in Utah on Tuesday morning in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.
-
Sudbury police looking for transport truck hit by SUV in MR80 crash
Sudbury police are looking for a transport truck and its driver believed to have been hit by an SUV in Monday's crash on MR80, originally believed to be a single-vehicle collision.
Kitchener
-
Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker expected to testify at inquest today
The second day of the inquest into the fatal police shooting of a Kitchener man is underway.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence at Kitchener motel
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue where police say someone is barricaded inside a motel room.
-
Work underway to combat muddy conditions at Kitchener encampment
Pathways are starting to form at the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener as crews work to address a muddy situation brought on by spring weather.