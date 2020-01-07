REGINA -- A 14-year-old boy is facing firearm charges following an incident in northwest Regina on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., police received a report of a boy outside a business in the 5500 block of Rochdale Blvd., allegedly pointing a firearm at another person. Police say the suspect then walked away, putting the gun into a bag.

The victim was able to give police the suspect’s name as well as a detailed description of him.

The suspect was detained and arrested shortly after. Police say he was entering a nearby school property. Michael A. Riffel High School and Winston Knoll Collegiate are both in the area.

A CO2 powered BB gun was recovered from the suspect.

RPS firearms experts will assess the weapon as part of the investigation.

The boy, who cannot be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing four charges relating to firearm possession.

He will appear in Youth Court on February 20, 2020. A follow-up Violent Threat Risk Assessment will be conducted on the suspect by police, the school and other community partners.