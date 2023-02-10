14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.

What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green.

The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.

The teenager said the idea came from a discussion with a friend talking about starting a business.

From agriculture to hunting, to interviewing celebrity guests and fictional stories, Everything Country has it all and its gaining popularity nationwide.

“It's printed in Regina and I have sold copies all the way to British Columbia and there's even been a few sent down in the United States, but it's mostly Saskatchewan,” Green explained.

Despite his age, family members aren’t surprised Carson is making the most out of the magazine.

“Carson is very outgoing, he's a smart kid,” Carson’s mother Dawn Green said. “He's always, since day one, been just kind of little out of the box thinker.”

Learning something new about the industry every day, Green has steadily improved the magazine.

With a passion for writing, the satisfaction of a finished product can’t be beat.

“I really love when I get past that part and I can put it all together with the image, my own images,” Green said.

The thought of people reading Everyday Country motivates Green to keep producing editions of the magazine.

“Even just the idea of that there's people all across Saskatchewan and even Canada that find the interest and will take the time out of their day to read and just look at something that I've created, that's a feeling you really can't beat,” Green said.

Green is hoping readers will be able to turn the page on the fifth edition of Everything Country in July.