15 acres of Global Transportation Hub sold to Regina trucking company: province

The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) has sold 15 acres of land to a Regina trucking company that plans to build an office and warehouse on the newly acquired land.

4Tracks Trucking Ltd. is one of the largest fleets of trucks and trailers in western Canada and employs 350 people. The company has been in business since 2008 and began by transporting loads of groceries for Loblaws.

It now runs local, Canada wide and United States transport lanes out of the Queen City.

The purchase price of the land was not disclosed.

About two-thirds of the land that the GTH owns has now been sold, with 500 acres remaining for sale, according to the province.

Construction of the new facility is expected to begin this summer, a news release from the province said.

"With world-class road infrastructure and direct access to the Regina Bypass, the GTH is an ideal location for logistics, trucking, and supply-chain based businesses,” GTH president and CEO Daniel Hersche said in a release.

With over 350 acres of land currently being developed between a crushing plant from Cargill Canola and SaskPower’s logistics warehouse project, the GTH is one of the most active construction sites in Saskatchewan, the province said.