15 Ave. SWAT investigation results in arrests
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:14AM CST Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:28PM CST
REGINA -- A number of people were taken into custody during a SWAT team investigation at a location in the 900 block of 15th Ave., on Saturday night.
Police say the “high-risk” search warrant was carried out, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit.
The investigation continues.
Further information will be released once charges are laid.