REGINA -- Several locations throughout Regina were potentially exposed to COVID-19 last week, according to an alert from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The SHA warned of 15 potential exposures at businesses in east, south and north Regina.

The following businesses were affected:

October 14

CostCo Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Road, 4 to 5 p.m.

October 15

Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance Street, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Walmart, 4500 Gordon Road, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

October 16

Structube, 4890 Gordon Road, 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Lowe's Home Improvement, 4555 Gordon Road, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Bed, Bath and Beyond, 3855 Gordon Road, 2 to 2:20 p.m.

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Brewed Awakening, 3115 Woodhams Drive, 3 to 3:20 p.m.

Planet Fitness, 3112 Quance Street, 2 to 4 p.m.

Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 3806 Albert Street, 8 to 10:30 p.m.

October 17

Winners, 2135 Prince of Wales Drive, 4 to 5:15 p.m.

Metro Liquor, 3705 Chuka Boulevard, 5:30 to 5:50 p.m.

October 18

Save-On Foods, 3701 Chuka Boulevard, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

October 19

Farmer Jane Cannabis, 3881 Rochdale Boulevard, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations at the specified times is being asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If you have had or develop COVID-19 symptoms, the SHA says to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.

Symptoms may develop between two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.