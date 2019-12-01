REGINA -- A-15-year-old boy is facing a charge after a woman was threatened with a concealed weapon on Saturday evening.

Police say the woman was leaving a business in the 2100 block of 11 Ave. around 6:45 p.m., when three boys tried to enter. When she told them it was closed, one of them showed her what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

She left and went into another business in the 1800 block of 11 Ave. and the boys followed.

Officers responded to the second business and found the three boys.

The suspect who was believed to have the gun was identified and arrested without incident. After investigation, the boy was actually concealing a canister of bear spray in his waistband and not a gun.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

He will appear in Youth Provincial Court on January 20, 2020.

The other two boys were not charged.