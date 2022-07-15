15-year-old charged after robberies of food delivery drivers: Regina police

A 15-year-old boy is facing three armed robbery charges after three food delivery drivers were robbed on July 4 and 5, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.

The first robbery took place on July 4 on the 20 block of McGillivray Cres.

The second and third robberies took place on July 5, both on the 4000 block of 2nd Ave. North.

Police said the 15-year-old has been charged with three counts of armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.

The suspect cannot be named due to his age.

RPS said the boy made his first court appearance on Friday morning.