15-year-old Regina teen charged with assault after alleged stabbing and bear spray attack

A 15-year-old Regina boy has been charged with assault with a weapon following an alleged stabbing early Friday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East shortly after 5 p.m. for a report that a male victim had stabbed, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering a stab wound to his back as well as the effects of bear spray. Police said the victim told officers that he and his friends got into a verbal altercation with a group of teenagers.

Police said the victim was bear sprayed in the face then stabbed in the back before the group of teenagers left on foot.

On Sunday evening, one of the teenagers who was responsible for the attack was brought into the RPS headquarters by his parents and was arrested.

The 15-year-old teen is charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with conditions of release.

He made his first appearance on Monday morning.