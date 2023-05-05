15-year-old teen facing firearm charges: Regina police

A 15-year-old boy is facing numerous firearms-related charges, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Police were called to the 500 block of N Cityview Crescent in north Regina around 2 a.m. on Friday for the report of a person in the area with a firearm.

RPS said officers arrived at a residence and found a loaded gun, ammunition and a can of bear spray.

One of the occupants in the residence, a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the release said.

RPS said the teen has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon.

The boy is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.