$150,000 in damages reported after Moose Jaw house fire

A fire in Moose Jaw saw police and firefighters respond to a home that was engulfed in flames.

According to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS), emergency services received a report of a structure fire on the 1000 block of Ross Street East early Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived at the home, it was “engulfed” in flames.

The occupants of the home had fled the home safely, police said.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out safely and no injuries were reported.

Damages to the home is estimated to total $150,000.

MJPS continues to investigate the cause of the fire.