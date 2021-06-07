The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) says a 16-year-old is dead after drowning in the Moose Jaw River at Wakamow Valley on Friday.

MJPS said fire, EMS and police were called to Wakamow Valley just before 6 p.m. Friday evening following a report of a youth who had been swimming, gone underwater and did not resurface.

Police said bystanders could not locate the youth, despite repeated efforts. Emergency responders started a search when they arrived and found the youth, who was in medical distress.

STARS ambulance attended the scene and the youth was transported to hospital in Regina.

According to police, the investigation has been turned over to the Saskatchewan coroner’s office.