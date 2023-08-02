16-year-old teen charged with second degree murder in Regina homicide

A 19-year-old is the latest victim of homicide in Regina, according to police.

Regina police confirmed that a death investigation surrounding an incident on the 1400 block of Rupert Street on July 27 is now deemed a homicide, according to a news release on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to the death.

The teen faces a single charge of second degree murder.

He made his first appearance in Regina provincial youth court on Wednesday morning.

The investigation began when police responded to a report of an injured man at a home in the Rothwell Place area at around 11 p.m. on July 27.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

“Despite life-saving attempts by both police and EMS, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release read.

This latest death marks Regina's fourth homicide of 2023.