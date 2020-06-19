REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Government announced $17.8 million in funding for maintenance and upgrades at 87 health facilities across Saskatchewan.

The funds will come from the province’s two-year capital plan, which included $100 million for health facility maintenance.

“This increase in capital funding will help us upgrade existing health care facilities and improve the experiences of patients, residents and staff,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said.

Facility improvements will include roof replacements, renovations to clinic spaces, generator and boiler replacements and security improvements. Projects will include:

Front entrance upgrades at Battlefords Union Hospital

Water and sewer line replacement at the Regina General Hospital

Replace roof on 1978 Building at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon

Boiler replacement project at Melfort Hospital

Design for new ambulance bay at the La Ronge Health Centre

Generator replacement/upgrade project Kindersley Hospital and District Health Centre

Replace the cast iron pipes in the acute care wing of the Shaunavon Hospital and Care Centre

Of the $100 million, $25 million will be spent in 2020-21, including the $17.8 million announced Friday, and another $7.2 million for long-term care maintenance that was announced earlier this week.

The province says the other $75 million is allocated for another 225 projects in 2021-22.