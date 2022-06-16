17 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.: 165 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 5 -11, up seven from the previous update.
A total of 165 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of June 15, down 22 from last week. Of that, 51 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 106 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 8 are under investigation. There are 6 people in ICUs.
A total of 394 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is up 109 from the last update.
There were 94 new lineage results reported. Of those 94, all were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 90.4 per cent.
There were five confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.
As of June 11, 81.1 per cent of the population five years and older received two doses of a vaccine.
Among the population 18 and older, 52.6 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.
Health Canada has authorized the use of Evusheld to help with the prevention of COVID-19.
It is available in Saskatchewan for people 12-years-old and up who have not had any recent exposure to anyone who had COVID-19, who are immunocompromised and not recommended to get a vaccine. It is only available if prescribed and on a case-by-case basis.
WATCH LIVE | Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
UPDATED | Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
WATCH LIVE | Tornado watch remains in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for parts of eastern Ontario, but a tornado watch remain in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau.
Host cities for FIFA 2026 World Cup to be announced today; three Canadian cities on shortlist
The host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be announced this afternoon, with three Canadian cities on the shortlist.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
Saskatoon family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Saskatoon man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
City parks paving request for Winnipeg art supply store
A local art supply store no longer has to worry about a parking lot dispute with the city.
Calgary driver clocked at 135 km/h in construction zone during poor conditions
A driver has been charged after speeding through a construction zone on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary.
Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms
The City of Calgary is providing an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
Warrant issued for man accused of trafficking, assaulting 12-year-old girl
A Canada-wide warrant was announced Thursday for a man facing 11 criminal charges, including sex trafficking a 12-year-old girl.
Dang requests to rejoin NDP after RCMP review into COVID-19 vaccination record hack
An Edmonton MLA will not face criminal charges after an RCMP investigation into how he used the premier's birth date last year in an attempt to show gaps in the COVID-19 vaccination record website.
WEATHER ALERTS | Parts of southern Ontario hit with ping pong ball-sized hail as severe storms move through
Parts of the southern Ontario saw ping pong ball-sized hail while under a severe thunderstorm watch, while other areas in Ontario are under tornado watches or warnings.
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from feds
Ottawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
BREAKING | Infant, 2 adults killed in 2nd fatal crash in a row on B.C. highway
Three people died in a crash north of Kamloops a short time after the highway reopened following another deadly collision.
No injuries after East Vancouver school locked down over reports of weapon
Reports of someone carrying a weapon inside an East Vancouver high school put students on edge Thursday morning, but authorities have confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
Peanut allergy treatment safest, more effective among infants: B.C. research
Research out of the University of British Columbia is giving more insight into a treatment designed to help young children overcome peanut allergies.
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings in southern Quebec
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been experiencing this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says, warning that there's even potential for tornadoes.
A pain for parents: some children’s medicine in short supply after spring COVID run
Canadian parents seeking to soothe a young child’s headache or lower a fever might have trouble finding their usual brand-name bottle of liquid ibuprofen or acetaminophen on pharmacy shelves.
2nd avian flu outbreak confirmed on Vancouver Island
Another outbreak of the highly contagious avian flu has been found in a flock of chickens on Vancouver Island.
Victoria police search for BMW after car crashes into pedestrian: Video
Victoria police are on the lookout for a BMW that crashed into a woman in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
Nanaimo RCMP arrest 2 men for possessing loaded firearms
Nanaimo RCMP say two men were arrested in separate incidents on Tuesday for having loaded firearms in their possession.
Nova Scotia reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April: N.B. RCMP
A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.
American conservationist promoting diversity through shark sciences
As the ocean warms during the summer months, whales, sharks, turtles and other marine life are coming north to Maritime waters.
Sudbury bar taking steps to increase safety after report of spiked drink
A downtown Sudbury bar says it is taking steps to increase the safety of its patrons after a woman said her drink was spiked on the weekend.
More charges against Hamilton man, woman in Hwy. 11 crash
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton, already facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
Multiple shots fired at vehicle in south Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.