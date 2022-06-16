17 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.: 165 in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 5 -11, up seven from the previous update.

A total of 165 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of June 15, down 22 from last week. Of that, 51 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 106 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 8 are under investigation. There are 6 people in ICUs.

A total of 394 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is up 109 from the last update.

There were 94 new lineage results reported. Of those 94, all were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 90.4 per cent.

There were five confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.

As of June 11, 81.1 per cent of the population five years and older received two doses of a vaccine.

Among the population 18 and older, 52.6 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.

Health Canada has authorized the use of Evusheld to help with the prevention of COVID-19.

It is available in Saskatchewan for people 12-years-old and up who have not had any recent exposure to anyone who had COVID-19, who are immunocompromised and not recommended to get a vaccine. It is only available if prescribed and on a case-by-case basis.

