17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police

Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS said the investigation began when the suspect was arrested for failing to report his firearm was lost or had been stolen, adding it became apparent the man had made other firearms purchases and was not following laws and regulations.

As a result, a search warrant was carried out on Thursday night.

A crossbow, thousands of rounds of ammunition and over-capacity magazines for the long guns and handguns were also seized.

The suspect is facing a total of 11 charges, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon and weapons trafficking.

He made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.