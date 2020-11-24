REGINA -- Extendicare Parkside said it’s working closely with health officials after 17 residents and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The long-term care facility said Tuesday residents were quickly co-horted following the test results. Affected staff are also isolating at home until cleared to return to work.

“Our first priority, as always, is to maintain the health and safety of our residents and we know this is concerning news for our community,” Extendicare Parkside said in a statement. “We will continue to keep in close contact with our residents, staff and families until this virus is removed from our home."

The long-term care home said all residents are isolating in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and support.

The facility has put in place enhanced safety protocols and additional personal protective equipment requirements for staff.

As well, other long-term care centres in Regina and Saskatoon have declared outbreaks of COVID-19.

They include the Santa Maria Long-term Care Home in Regina, and the Lutheran Sunset Home in Saskatoon.