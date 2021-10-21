17-year-old charged after cyclist seriously injured in hit and run

REGINA -

Regina police say a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a hit and run that left a cyclist seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, police responded to the collision, which happened at around 6:20 a.m., at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue East and Fleury Street.

RPS say the teen boy was driving a red Dodge Caravan when he allegedly hit the cyclist, then fled the scene.

The 35-year-old male cyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The teen, whose name cannot be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in youth court on Dec. 6.