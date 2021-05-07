REGINA -- A 17-year-old girl from Wapella is dead after a single-vehicle rollover south of Langenburg.

RCMP say they received a call about a rollover on Highway 8 south of Langenburg around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A press release stated there were two 17-year-old girls in the vehicle; one was declared dead at the scene, the second was transported to hospital. RCMP were not able to provide an update on her condition.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the rollover.