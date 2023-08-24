17-year-old Sask. boy killed in single-vehicle rollover

A 17-year-old boy from Francis, Sask. was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Cedoux, Sask., an RCMP news release said.

Police said they were called to the scene along Highway 35 around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP said EMS declared the boy deceased at the scene and his family has since been notified.

Weyburn RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are continuing to investigate.

Cedoux, Sask. is about 91 kilometres southeast of Regina.