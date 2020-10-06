REGINA -- Regina police have charged an 18-year-old male with a weapons offence after a number of people were affected by bear spray Tuesday afternoon.

Police said today officers were called to Cornwall Centre for a report of someone discharging what appeared to be bear spray.

Police said a number of people were affected by the bear spray, but none required medical treatment from EMS. Police gathered security footage and witness statements.

The investigation indicates the bear spray was directed intentionally at another male, police said. The victim who was sprayed left the mall and his identity is not known.

Police said the suspect ran from the north doors of the mall, heading west on Saskatchewan Drive.

After conducting an area check, officers found him walking in the 1900 block of Halifax Street.

He was arrested without further incident on St. John Street, police said.

The accused was released on conditions and will make his first court appearance in provincial court on Nov. 25.