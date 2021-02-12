Advertisement
195 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 2 deaths
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 8:45AM CST Last Updated Friday, February 12, 2021 2:43PM CST
A nurse holds a vial containing a patients test swab during a demonstrates of the drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre at the National Arts Centre Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with two deaths.
There are 182 people in hospital across the province; 23 people are in the ICU.
The province said healthcare workers administered 525 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
