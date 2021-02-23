REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in the province, including two cases of the variant first found in the U.K .and the province's first case of the B1.351 variant.

The province said the B.1.1.7 UK variant was detected in two people from the Regina zone. The two were tested at the end of January. Based on contact tracing to date, the government said these cases are not currently considered to be linked to travel at this time.

The B1.351 SA variant was found in one person from the North Central zone. This person was also tested at the end of January. Public health is investigating.

The province said there is also one presumptive case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant in a person in the Saskatoon zone. The person came from out of province to Saskatoon, for acute care. Public health is working to confirm the results.

Saskatchewan has confirmed seven variant cases to date; six B.1.1.7 UK including one presumptive case, and one B1.351 SA.

4 DEATHS, 122 NEW CASES, 244 RECOVERIES

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, along with 122 new cases and 244 recoveries.

The four deaths include three people in the 80-plus age range; two from Regina and one from Saskatoon. The fourth death was a person in their 70s from the Regina zone.

There are 174 people in hospital related to the disease in Saskatchewan, including 16 people in intensive care.

A total of 1,530 cases are considered active. The province's seven-day average of new cases is 156, or 12.7 per 100,000 population.

In a release, the province said the new cases are located in the Far North West (11), Far North Central (five), Far North East (16), North West (10), North Central (four), North East (two), Saskatoon (25), Central East (seven), Regina (37), and South East (one) zones.

Four new cases are pending residence information. Nine cases pending residence information were assigned.

There were 1,872 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

The government said 549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the province's total vaccine distribution to 62,342 doses.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Volker Gerdts, CEO of the University of Saskatchewan-based Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac), will make an announcement at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca and CTVNewsRegina.ca.