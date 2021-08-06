REGINA -- First-degree murder charges have been laid in connection to the death of a Regina man in July, according to the Regina Police Service.

Only July 15, police were called to the 800 block of Princess St. for the discovery of the man, who had been hurt. The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jason Lee Bird from Regina. His family was notified of his death.

It was Regina’s eighth homicide of 2021.

As a result of the investigation, police said 27-year-old Terrance Desnomie of the Fort Qu’Appelle district is charged with first-degree murder, possession of stolen property, breach of release order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Desnomie was arrested on Wednesday. He was remanded and appeared in court on Friday morning.