2-0 U of R Rams prepare to take on also undefeated U of S Huskies

The University of Regina Rams will look to keep their perfect season going this weekend when they take on the also undefeated University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team.

“They’re a gritty team but so are we. They’re a pretty similar team to us, so it’s kind of going to be athlete on athlete. Whoever plays the hardest and shows up, is going to win the game,” said quarterback, Noah Pelletier.

“They’re a good team and they’re well coached. We’re just excited, it’s another chance for us to compete against a strong team. To us it’s a rivalry game, so we’re just ready to go,” said Mark McConkey, head coach.

The team has already improved on last year’s shortened season, where they finished with a 1-5 record.

“A big focus for us (last year) was finishing games and we weren’t able to do that. I think we lost three or four fourth quarter leads and this year, both games, were down to the wire. We were able to finish,” said McConkey. “I’m just proud of the players and staff. They’ve really put the work in and I’m glad it’s finally starting to pay off.”

It has definitely paid off for defensive lineman, Anthony Bennett, who was named Canada West’s Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

“It was pretty cool when I got the notification on my phone. It felt good, you know, knowing that I got my team’s back and they got mine. Just have to continue to be great,” said Bennett.

Bennett recorded a pick 6, a sack, and a fumble recover in last week’s 32-24 victory over the University of Calgary Dinos.

“Last year he was really good and this year, he’s just been outstanding. So I hope he stays hungry and stays at it, and he’s going to be one heck of a player for us,” said McConkey.

The team will look to carry their 2-0 momentum into this weekend’s matchup against one of their biggest rivals, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

“It’s definitely been an awesome start, especially being the underdogs to start the season-being ranked number 6. We came out with something to prove and I think we’ve started proving it. But we still got a long season to go,” said Pelletier.

The game is part of a new “U Prairie Challenge” between U of R and USask. The season long, points-based competition between the two schools involves 11 different men’s and women’s sports.

The annual series looks to promote support for varsity sport and student-athletes in the province.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 7:00 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.