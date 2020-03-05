REGINA -- Local business owner, Morgan Mayer, had to purchase security camera for her bridal boutique, Sweet Pea & Noelle. On Friday, her store in Reginas Warehouse District was robbed.

She said the thief or thieves stole a computer, money and postage stamps all adding up to around $2,000.

“Two thousand dollars can really take a hit on any small business,” Mayer said.

The bridal boutique opened up in Regina three and half years ago. In that time, Mayer said merchandice has been stolen on various occasions. She said it’s frustrating because she trusts everyone who comes into her store and she wants to give brides and customers a personal and positive experience.

“What we really pride ourselves on is the customer service we give,” Mayer said. “We truly love our brides, we love having their guests, unfortunately, now there’s a trust that’s been broken. We don’t want to not trust the people in our store but now we have check coats, bags, purses, basically anything and keep them in our possession in a secure area while they’re here. Unfortunately I don’t like immediately having that barrier put up, I really enjoy giving someone a personal experience and being truly their friend by the end of it all.”

The Regina Police Service has noticed an increase in theft. Since 2010, theft has increased by 54 per cent in the community.

Local consignment store Loom & Magpie has also been feeling the impacts of shoplifting. The store has now turned to social media to help it out by posting photos of the people they believe stole merchandise.

“Anytime we do get a shoplifter and we’re aware of it, we do post it on our instagram stories because we do have cameras in the store,” Loom & Magpie Manager, Sarah Carrier said. “Since its such a small city, a lot of times people can point out by name who our shoplifters are.”

This action is legal, but the Regina Police Service said it would not recommend posting photos of people who businesses believe stole merchandise on social media.

The store said it only post photos of someone after it is 100 per cent sure that person took merchandise.

“We do run on consignment so we are selling other people’s stuff,” Carrier said. “When somebody shop lifts they aren’t just stealing from our business they are stealing other people in our community’s clothing items and accessories.”