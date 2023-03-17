$2.96M in federal funding provided to help reduce gun crime, gang violence in Regina

Regina is receiving $2.96 million from the federal government’s Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) to help reduce gun crime and gang violence in the city.

An announcement was made at the mamaweyatitan centre Friday morning by Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Mayor Sandra Masters.

According to a government of Canada news release, the city will distribute the funding to community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or who are at risk of joining them.

“My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts in Regina are essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts,” federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said in a news release.

Mayor Sandra Masters said ensuring at-risk youth have access to resources and can participate in the community will help prevent them from getting involved in gang activity while also creating more opportunities for them to thrive.

The amount of funding provided from Ottawa’s BSCF program is determined by crime severity, which includes: homicide by firearm, incidents of firearms offences, organized crime/street gang-involved crime, as well as population density.

Ottawa also provided similar funding this week to the British Columbia Interior and the Fraser Valley region.

