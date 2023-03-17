$2.96M in federal funding provided to help reduce gun crime, gang violence in Regina
Regina is receiving $2.96 million from the federal government’s Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) to help reduce gun crime and gang violence in the city.
An announcement was made at the mamaweyatitan centre Friday morning by Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Mayor Sandra Masters.
According to a government of Canada news release, the city will distribute the funding to community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or who are at risk of joining them.
“My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts in Regina are essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts,” federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said in a news release.
Mayor Sandra Masters said ensuring at-risk youth have access to resources and can participate in the community will help prevent them from getting involved in gang activity while also creating more opportunities for them to thrive.
The amount of funding provided from Ottawa’s BSCF program is determined by crime severity, which includes: homicide by firearm, incidents of firearms offences, organized crime/street gang-involved crime, as well as population density.
Ottawa also provided similar funding this week to the British Columbia Interior and the Fraser Valley region.
More details to come…
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
David Johnston will help to craft his own mandate for election interference probe
Former governor general David Johnston says he will have a hand in determining his own mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference in recent federal elections.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Report says school resource officer program makes students, parents feel 'unsafe and targeted'
A school division in Winnipeg that ended a program bringing police officers into schools has released a report which says the program makes students and parents feel targeted and unsafe.
-
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
-
'Couldn't be more proud': Manitoba boy drawing Jets pictures to help friend with medical condition
A Manitoba boy is drawing and selling pictures to help a schoolmate in need of medical procedures.
Calgary
-
2 arrested, third sought after nearly $100K swiped in Calgary distraction thefts
The Calgary Police Service confirms two men have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third suspect in connection with a recent string of distraction thefts.
-
Snake stick-up: Calgary man arrested after bank robbery involving scaly threat
Calgary police have arrested a man they say was involved in two bank robberies, one of which involved a threat about a venomous snake.
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Male with weapon reported near Smoky Lake school, residents urged to go to their basements
Police are urging residents in the area of H. A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake to stay in their homes, and go to their basements if possible after receiving a report of a male with a weapon in the area.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge dismisses Dellen Millard's appeal in father's murder
A three-judge panel dismissed triple murderer Dellen Millard's appeal in his father's death within 15 minutes of the conclusion of his arguments Friday morning.
-
Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic 3 years ago today. Here's a look back
It’s now been three years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ontario income credits people need to know about before filing their taxes
While the deadline to file your taxes gets closer, there are some personal tax credits people in Ontario may qualify for.
Ottawa
-
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man
A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Under-construction luxury homes in B.C. 'strategically targeted' for thefts,' RCMP say
An investigation into break-ins at under-construction luxury homes in B.C. led police to shipping containers "packed floor to ceiling with stolen goods" with an estimated worth of hundreds of thousand of dollars, according to the RCMP.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood, 1 arrested
Three people were fatally stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood Friday morning, police confirmed. Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested following the incident.
-
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels some Vancouver Island sailings due to staff shortages
BC Ferries is warning of cancellations along two of its smaller routes on Friday morning due to staff shortages.
-
Ladysmith RCMP arrest man after stabbing sends security guard to hospital
Mounties say a man has been arrested after a security guard was hospitalized in a stabbing in Ladysmith, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
After years of contamination, waters at Victoria International Marina now thriving
Grade 3 students from Willows Elementary School visited the the Victoria International Marina on Wednesday morning for some hands-on learning. It was a lesson on how a healthy marine ecosystem can be restored after years of human-caused damage.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
Northern Ontario
-
One person taken to hospital after incident at Sault arena
Sault police are investigating an incident at GFL Memorial Gardens that sent one person to hospital Friday morning.
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
Kitchener
-
Bail hearing for woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas adjourned to Tuesday
Brantford police say they know of at least 10 doulas from across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Stratford and Sarnia, who have come forward as alleged victims.
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Guelph to launch $4 billion housing fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Guelph Friday to announce a $4 billion housing accelerator fund.
-
Will fences and rain stop St. Patrick’s Day street parties in Waterloo?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.