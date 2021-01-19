REGINA -- Regina police have laid charges against two individuals allegedly involved in the murder of Amber Wood on Jan. 16.

Justin Julien Englot, 29, and Jayden Marie Sanford, 25 of Regina have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said two more suspects have been arrested, and more details should be provided shortly.

Amber Dawn Wood, 38, of Bienfait, Sask. died after she was shot on Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Athol Street after 8 a.m. on Saturday, for a report of a woman who had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a woman who was seriously injured. She was transported to hospital by EMS. She later died.

Wood’s family has been notified of her death.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).